The shooting at NH Hospital, one year later: Murrow entry for News Series

In November 2023, Bradley Haas, a security guard at New Hampshire's state hospital for people with severe mental illness, was killed when a former patient walked into the lobby and opened fire. Moments later, a state trooper shot and killed the gunman, John Madore.

The tragedy prompted calls to reform New Hampshire's gun laws and security measures at public buildings. One year later, NHPR's newsroom looked back to examine what changed in the wake of the shooting — and what didn't. We looked at the failure of lawmakers to pass bipartisan gun reform efforts in the State House, unfulfilled promises to strengthen security, and the lingering impacts of trauma and grief on the hospital's patients and staff.

A montage of the audio pieces in this series can be played at the red "listen" button above. Links to all our audio and digital reporting in the series are below:

NH gun reform failed after hospital shooting. Advocates will try again in 2025.

Security improvements remain a work in progress, one year after NH Hospital shooting

Security footage from inside NH Hospital shows speed of events in 2023 shooting

NH Hospital staff and patients support each other a year after fatal shooting