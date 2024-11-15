NH News Recap: Lawmakers renew push for gun reform, security upgrades a year after NH Hospital shooting

One year ago this Sunday, Bradley Haas, a security guard at New Hampshire Hospital, was killed when a former patient walked into the lobby and opened fire. Moments later, a state trooper shot and killed the gunman, John Madore.

The tragedy prompted calls to reform New Hampshire's gun laws and security measures at public buildings. In this edition of the NH News Recap, we look at where those efforts stand now.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH gun reform failed after hospital shooting. Advocates will try again in 2025.

A push to add mental health records to the federal background check system fell short this year in the Legislature.

Security improvements remain a work in progress, one year after NH Hospital shooting

New Hampshire has completed some upgraded safety measures at the state hospital, but officials are only just beginning to take on most of the other recommendations, including a professional safety assessment of all state facilities.

