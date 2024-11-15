© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

NH News Recap: Lawmakers renew push for gun reform, security upgrades a year after NH Hospital shooting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
A person with a NAMI NH badge lights a candle at a vigil.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Speakers at a vigil, including Gov. Chris Sununu, reflected on Bradley Haas' nearly 30-year career in law enforcement. He was working as a security guard at New Hampshire Hospital when a former patient walked into the lobby and opened fire, killing Haas.

One year ago this Sunday, Bradley Haas, a security guard at New Hampshire Hospital, was killed when a former patient walked into the lobby and opened fire. Moments later, a state trooper shot and killed the gunman, John Madore.

The tragedy prompted calls to reform New Hampshire's gun laws and security measures at public buildings. In this edition of the NH News Recap, we look at where those efforts stand now.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH gun reform failed after hospital shooting. Advocates will try again in 2025.

A push to add mental health records to the federal background check system fell short this year in the Legislature.

Security improvements remain a work in progress, one year after NH Hospital shooting

New Hampshire has completed some upgraded safety measures at the state hospital, but officials are only just beginning to take on most of the other recommendations, including a professional safety assessment of all state facilities.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New Manchester coalition tackles rising demand for adult English classes

Four people plead guilty to damaging NH building owned by Israeli defense contractor

Recent Republican gains in Manchester reflect party's statewide wins

Judge gives NH more time to end ER boarding of psychiatric patients
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.