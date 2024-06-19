© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

Cyclists from 2 Cherokee tribes are retracing the Trail of Tears

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published June 19, 2024 at 4:43 AM EDT

This summer bike riders from two Cherokee tribes are retracing the Trail of Tears. Along the way they'll learn about the forced removal of their ancestors.

Copyright 2024 WKMS
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Hannah Saad
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.