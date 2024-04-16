© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

In an effort to slow the rate of gun deaths many options have been put on the table

Published April 16, 2024 at 5:02 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks to gun violence researcher Garen Wintemute about the effectiveness of stricter guidelines and laws for firearms.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.