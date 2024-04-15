3 Abu Ghraib prison detainees finally get their day in a U.S. court
Twenty years after images of American soldiers abusing detainees at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq were published, three men are getting their day in a U.S. court.
Copyright 2024 NPR
