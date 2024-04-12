An Israeli teacher's Facebook posts supporting Palestinian rights led to his firing
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.