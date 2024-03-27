Morning news brief
Six people are presumed dead after the Baltimore bridge collapse. Gaza officials say 12 people drowned trying to get aid dropped aid. Federal agents raided two homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Copyright 2024 NPR
