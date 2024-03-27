© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Debbie Elliott,
Leila Fadel
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT

Six people are presumed dead after the Baltimore bridge collapse. Gaza officials say 12 people drowned trying to get aid dropped aid. Federal agents raided two homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

