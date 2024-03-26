CT leaders speak out as Supreme Court again confronts issue of abortion access

Connecticut leaders are speaking out against a case before the U.S. Supreme Court to limit access to mifepristone, an oral medication used in the majority of abortions.

In nearly 90 minutes of arguments, a consensus appeared to emerge that the abortion opponents who challenged the FDA's approval of the medication and subsequent actions to ease access to it lack the legal right, or standing, to sue.

Tuesday’s arguments mark the court’s first abortion case since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Connecticut will continue to be on the offense to keep abortion legal, safe and accessible in the state, said Attorney General William Tong.

“We're going to be in every fight - any court, any time, any place,” Tong said. “State court, federal court, district court, court of appeals, U.S. Supreme Court and if necessary, in the streets, to protect women, patients, doctors, nurses, health care.”

The court’s decision is expected by early summer.

Mifepristone was used in almost two-thirds of abortions last year. Patients can get a prescription through telehealth and have it delivered by mail.

Connecticut law secures the right to abortion care. Gretchen Raffa, with Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said mifepristone continues to be safe and effective.

“This important medication has helped ensure that patients are able to make their own private medical decisions and has expanded access to reproductive health care, something that is under dire threat in our country,” Raffa said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.