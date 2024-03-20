© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

Most caretakers of those with dementia need help navigating services, survey shows

By Jon Hamilton
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:27 PM EDT

A national survey of people who care for someone with dementia found that the vast majority could use help navigating a maze of services.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.