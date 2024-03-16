The health care impact of Haiti's violence
The constant state of crisis in Haiti is taking a toll on health care facilities in the country. Some doctors and staff are no longer showing up at hospitals for fear of being kidnapped.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The constant state of crisis in Haiti is taking a toll on health care facilities in the country. Some doctors and staff are no longer showing up at hospitals for fear of being kidnapped.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.