Will you be celebrating the solar eclipse? NPR wants to hear from you

A total solar eclipse is poised to black out large parts of North America on April 8, a spectacle that will begin over Mexico's Pacific coast and travel across the U.S. to Canada's Atlantic coast.

With more than 30 million people living along the path of this cosmic event, NPR wants to hear the unique ways you'll be celebrating, whether that's with classrooms of students, work colleagues, family or friends.

Is this your first full solar eclipse, or did you have your glasses out in 2017, too? Is your business booming from eclipse tourism? Do you just love the moon?

However you're celebrating, we want to hear from you.

Please provide us with the following information and an NPR staff member will be in touch if your submission fits our criteria:

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

We will not use your submission in our story or social media posts until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.