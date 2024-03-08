© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden tries again on his economy message in his State of the Union

By Asma Khalid
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:03 PM EST

President Biden is having a tough time convincing people that he's taking care of the economy. He took another crack at this in the State of the Union.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
