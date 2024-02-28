© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Discounted Pint Glass/Tote Bag Combo at $10 sustaining member level.

Climate change is hindering humpback whales' return from the brink of extinction

By Lauren Sommer
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST

Humpback whales have come back from the brink of extinction. But scientists are finding that their recovery is being impacted by climate change.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
See stories by Lauren Sommer
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.