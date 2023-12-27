© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

On a rescue ship, migrants talk about their journey to Europe

By Ruth Sherlock
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST

On a ship that saves lives at sea, Ruth Sherlock speaks with Syrian migrants about the risks they took escaping their country and their hopes for a new life in Europe.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
