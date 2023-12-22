© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

Reactions are mixed to the removal of a Confederate monument from Arlington cemetery

By Alana Wise
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST

Workers at Arlington National Cemetery will finish removing a monument to Confederate soldiers from the grounds Friday, drawing mixed reactions.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
See stories by Alana Wise

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.