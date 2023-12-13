The Supreme Court will decide the fate of abortion pill mifepristone
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.