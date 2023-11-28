Israel and Hamas strike deal to extend the temporary cease-fire in Gaza
Israelis and Palestinians are waiting to see how much longer the cease-fire could be extended, and how many more hostages and prisoners will go home.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israelis and Palestinians are waiting to see how much longer the cease-fire could be extended, and how many more hostages and prisoners will go home.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.