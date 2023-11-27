© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

Thai hostages held in Gaza freed from Hamas captivity

By Michael Sullivan
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST

At least 39 Thai workers were killed and over two dozen more taken hostage in the Hamas attacks on Oct 7. Now, most of them have been released by Hamas since Friday.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.