Morning news brief
Can a summer of extreme weather be linked to climate change? Ukraine is the only country that relies on nuclear power to withstand an invasion. Unemployment lingers in Maui a month after deadly fires.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Can a summer of extreme weather be linked to climate change? Ukraine is the only country that relies on nuclear power to withstand an invasion. Unemployment lingers in Maui a month after deadly fires.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.