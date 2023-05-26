Is Biden a good climate president?

As a candidate, Joe Biden called himself a climate change pioneer. He promised a green energy revolution. More renewables, way less fossil fuels, and a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. So, two years in, how’s he doing?

Outside/In Host Nate Hegyi speaks with a political scientist and an environmental activist to figure out where Biden has pushed his climate agenda, where he hasn’t, and whether he’s an octopus or a bighorn sheep.

Featuring: Aseem Prakash, Jean Su

What do you think? Is President Biden a political octopus and climate pioneer? Or do you wish he was more of a bighorn sheep, ramming climate solutions into reality with more executive orders and presidential mandates? Email us at outsidein@nhpr.org.