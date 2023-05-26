© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Is Biden a good climate president?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
President Joe Biden visits the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, after a string of wildfires in California in 2021.

As a candidate, Joe Biden called himself a climate change pioneer. He promised a green energy revolution. More renewables, way less fossil fuels, and a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. So, two years in, how’s he doing?

Outside/In Host Nate Hegyi speaks with a political scientist and an environmental activist to figure out where Biden has pushed his climate agenda, where he hasn’t, and whether he’s an octopus or a bighorn sheep.

Featuring: Aseem Prakash, Jean Su

What do you think? Is President Biden a political octopus and climate pioneer? Or do you wish he was more of a bighorn sheep, ramming climate solutions into reality with more executive orders and presidential mandates? Email us at outsidein@nhpr.org.

DALL·E 2
/
As we joke about in the episode, these images — Oval Office portraits of a bighorn sheep and an octopus —were generated using AI.

Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
