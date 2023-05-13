Minneapolis, state of Minnesota reach policing overhaul agreement
Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota say a negotiated agreement will change how Minneapolis police operate.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota say a negotiated agreement will change how Minneapolis police operate.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.