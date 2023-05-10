A look at Justice Clarence Thomas' controversial tenure on the Supreme Court
In the wake of several new reports about his finances, we take a look back at Justice Clarence Thomas' controversial tenure on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In the wake of several new reports about his finances, we take a look back at Justice Clarence Thomas' controversial tenure on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.