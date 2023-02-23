Nigerians are furious as the country switches currencies, creating a cash shortage
Nigeria is in the middle of a cash crisis as the country attempts to replace its old currency with a new one — leaving many cashless and furious.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Nigeria is in the middle of a cash crisis as the country attempts to replace its old currency with a new one — leaving many cashless and furious.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.