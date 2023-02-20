Florida is one of a wave of states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth
Florida is among a growing number of states to ban gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers or hormones, for transgender youth.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Florida is among a growing number of states to ban gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers or hormones, for transgender youth.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.