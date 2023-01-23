© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.

Encore: What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery

By Maria Godoy
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST

Jazz musicians and scholars have long debated the question: What exactly is this thing called swing? Now physicists say they've cracked the secret.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.