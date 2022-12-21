Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a dramatic visit to Washington, while his country is at war, for meetings at the White House and address Congress.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a dramatic visit to Washington, while his country is at war, for meetings at the White House and address Congress.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.