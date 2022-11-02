What the inspection of a ship taught us about the deal helping stabilize food prices
A look at the inspection of a ship transporting Ukraine's grain supply shows the complexities of the deal helping stabilize global food prices.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A look at the inspection of a ship transporting Ukraine's grain supply shows the complexities of the deal helping stabilize global food prices.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.