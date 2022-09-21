Morning news brief
Vladimir Putin declares a "partial mobilization" of Russia's armed forces. Migrants sent to Martha's vineyard file a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis. And, Puerto Rico begins recovery efforts from Fiona.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Vladimir Putin declares a "partial mobilization" of Russia's armed forces. Migrants sent to Martha's vineyard file a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis. And, Puerto Rico begins recovery efforts from Fiona.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.