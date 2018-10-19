Related Program: 
The Exchange

An Uncertain Future for N.H. Moose

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
We examine the plight of Northern New England Moose. Researchers in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont have just concluded an extensive, multi-year study on these beloved mammals, and the results are alarming.  We'll dig into their findings and ask what the future might hold. 

This program will air on Monday, October 22 at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show. 

GUESTS:

  • Dan Bergeron -  Deer Project Leader for NH Fish & Game.
  • Pete Pekins  -  UNH Professor of Wildlife Ecology and chair of the Department of Natural Resources; one of the co-authors of a recently-published study of moose in New England and the effect of winter ticks.

Known as "ghost moose," this adult moose illustrates typical hair loss associated with high loads of winter ticks. The increased frequency of winter ticks in northern New England is linked to climate change in the form of longer autumns with later snow that lengthens the winter tick season.

Ticks Kill Moose At High Rates As New England Winters Warm

By Oct 18, 2018
Northeast Naturalist via Flickr CC

Researchers have finished their largest study to date on how ticks and warming winters are hurting moose in Northern New England.

The data shows unprecedented death rates among moose calves -- more than 50 percent in four of the past five years, plus lower reproductive rates in adult moose across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Moose, Loons Are Climate Change 'Canaries in Coal Mine,' Say N.H. Conservationists

By Feb 22, 2018
file photo

Conservationists say two iconic New Hampshire animals – moose and loons – show how climate change will reshape the region in the years to come.

They talked about their latest research – and how they hope people will respond to it – at the Audubon Society in Concord Wednesday night.

It was the same day New Hampshire and Maine set new records for winter warmth. Highs were in the 70s in Concord, and the snowless Mount Washington summit reached 48.

You Asked, We Answered: Where's The Best Place To See A Moose In N.H.?

By Oct 13, 2017
Bill via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/2kFWk

One of New Hampshire's most sought-after animals is the moose - a giant mammal somehow able to straddle the line between majestic, and absurd-looking, with big blunt noses and comparatively spindly legs.

But beloved or not, moose aren't always easy to spot. This story from our Only in NH series sets out to answer questions submitted by listeners. This one is from Sean, who asks “Where is the best place to look for moose?”

Producer Taylor Quimby is on the case.