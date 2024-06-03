© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bystanders help remove pilot from burning helicopter after crash in Danbury

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT
In this aerial photo released by New Hampshire State Police, the remains of a helicopter that crashed and caught fire are seen on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Danbury, N.H. The pilot, who was not identified, survived the crash.
AP
/
New Hampshire State Police
In this aerial photo released by New Hampshire State Police, the remains of a helicopter that crashed and caught fire are seen on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Danbury, N.H. The pilot, who was not identified, survived the crash.

People who heard a helicopter crash rushed to the site to help remove the pilot from the burning aircraft in a wooded area in Danbury, police said Sunday.

The Hughes TH-55 helicopter with only the pilot aboard went down Saturday afternoon and caused a fire that was spreading to the woods before the arrival of firefighters, police said. The pilot was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with “serious but non life-threatening injuries,” police said.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said the helicopter will be moved to an offsite facility for further examination as part of its investigation. The pilot was not identified.

The two-seater TH-55 Osage was originally used by the military as a training helicopter, taking flight for the first time in 1956, but many of them have since found their way into civilian use.
NH News
Associated Press
