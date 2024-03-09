© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Police shoot, kill 36-year-old man in Rochester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 9, 2024 at 10:04 AM EST

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says two state troopers shot and killed a man in Rochester Friday.

Authorities say Joseph Russell, 36, had been wanted in connection with multiple motor vehicle thefts when Rochester police saw him driving and followed him.

Russell abandoned his car and ran into a residential neighborhood, the police say. A K-9 police dog brought Russell to the ground, and officers said they saw Russell take out a firearm.

Two state troopers then fired at Russell, who died at the scene, according to the Attorney General.

No police officers were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. An autopsy for Russell is scheduled for Saturday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.
