How hot is too hot for kids?

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

If you're listening anywhere from Nebraska to New Jersey, you don't need me to tell you that it is hot outside. A heat wave is smothering much of the country in temperatures that feel warmer than a hundred degrees.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And with many kids out of school for the summer, we wanted to know if it's too hot for them to be outside.

JESS WEISZ: It is up to adults to use their common sense, but we do worry about temperatures outside being above 95 degrees.

MARTIN: That's Dr. Jess Weisz. She's a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital here in Washington, D.C. She says there are ways to keep kids safe outside.

WEISZ: Taking lots of breaks, especially if they're being physically active, drinking a lot of water, also using sun protection. So that may be a hat. That should be sunscreen.

FADEL: Weisz says there's one big reason we need to pay attention to children in the heat.

WEISZ: Honestly, kids are more likely to play than to be disciplined enough to take breaks. So some of that is where your parenting has to come in, and the adults and caregivers have to come in.

MARTIN: For those running summer camp or day cares, Dr. Weisz has this advice.

WEISZ: Keeping outdoor time outside of those really hot hours - so between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - if they're able to do more outdoor activity first thing in the morning or in the later afternoon when it's less hot can be safer.

FADEL: That's exactly what's happening this week at Curiosity Preschool and Childcare Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Is there any time I got these (ph)?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Of course. You can have them.

FADEL: The center's director is Javaria Royal (ph). She says they've tweaked the kids' schedule.

JAVARIA ROYAL: So our outdoor activities - I moved them in the morning. All our children, you know, they are well hydrated. As a teacher, I have to constantly remind them, like, hey, you know, your body is like an engine. It can overheat, so you need to fuel yourself with water.

MARTIN: Mila Zudik (ph) is a student there. She is 5 years old. The heat has her missing her outdoor playtime.

MILA ZUDIK: I like to go on slides outside, and I also like to go to the parks.

MARTIN: Sorry, Mila. You might have to wait a little longer. This heat wave is expected to last into next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF GLASS ANIMALS SONG, "HEAT WAVES") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.