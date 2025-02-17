In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, temps of 107 have prompted safety warnings
Summer is hot in Rio, but this is hotter than normal. Mercury could top 107 degrees. And the record heat is triggering alerts and safety warnings.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Summer is hot in Rio, but this is hotter than normal. Mercury could top 107 degrees. And the record heat is triggering alerts and safety warnings.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.