CDC is recalling Mexican cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak

By Allison Aubrey
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST

The latest in a string of food safety recalls, the CDC is recalling Mexican cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states.

