Trump taps Rep. Elise Stefanik to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
President-elect Donald Trump has offered the role of U.N. ambassador to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the highest ranking female Republican in the House.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President-elect Donald Trump has offered the role of U.N. ambassador to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the highest ranking female Republican in the House.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.