Trump taps Rep. Elise Stefanik to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 11, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump has offered the role of U.N. ambassador to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the highest ranking female Republican in the House.

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
