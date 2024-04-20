A.I. and the movies
A look at some of the news and controversies surrounding several uses of generative AI in the movie industry this week, including a trailer for a nonexistent James Bond film starring Margot Robbie.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A look at some of the news and controversies surrounding several uses of generative AI in the movie industry this week, including a trailer for a nonexistent James Bond film starring Margot Robbie.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.