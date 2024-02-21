What's cooler than a Beatles bio-pic? 4 Beatles biopic

For The Wandering Hearts, their harmonies are more than just a signature sound: They're the result of years of making music together and a familiar closeness that harkens back to The Carter Family or the Everly Brothers. Tara Wilcox, A.J. Dean and Francesca “Chess” Whiffin of The Wandering Hearts recently stopped by NHPR's Studio D to chat about how they met and their new album “Mother,” and to mesmerize us with their stunning arrangements.

Listen • 56:52