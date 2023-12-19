Marvel drops Jonathan Majors following assault and harassment conviction
Johnathan Majors has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The once rising Hollywood star faces career setbacks as he awaits sentencing.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Johnathan Majors has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The once rising Hollywood star faces career setbacks as he awaits sentencing.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.