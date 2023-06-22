© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd is running for president

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
Then-Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, participates in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November 2019. Hurd said Thursday he is running for president.
Samuel Corum/Pool
/
Getty Images
Then-Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, participates in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November 2019. Hurd said Thursday he is running for president.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced he's running for the Republican nomination for president on CBS Mornings this morning.

He said he decided to run because "we live in complicated times and we need common sense." He said Republicans should be talking about "the future not the past" and focus on topics like the economy and education instead of creating divisions between Americans.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
NPR Washington Desk

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.