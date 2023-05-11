Peloton is recalling nearly 2.2 million bikes due to a seat hazard

Peloton is recalling almost 2.2 million exercise bikes due to safety issues with the machine, the second time in two years that the fitness company has recalled its equipment.

The current recall involves bikes with model number PL01 and sold in the U.S. from January 2018 to this month. Peloton received 35 reports of the bike's seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use — including 13 reports of users suffering a broken wrist, lacerations and bruises after falling from the bike, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the bikes immediately and to contact the company for a free repair. Peloton is offering costumers a free seat post for self-installation.

The bikes retail for about $1,400.

Earlier this year, Peloton Interactive agreed to pay a $19 million fine after failing to quickly notify regulators of a known defect in its Tread+ exercise machines. The company also knowingly sold the defective treadmills.

In the case with its treadmill, Peloton received more than 150 reports of incidents involving people, pets or objects getting injured or killed by the time the company reported the problems to regulators.

