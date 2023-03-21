The Los Angeles schools superintendent discusses the labor strike
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, after union workers began a three-day strike.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, after union workers began a three-day strike.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.