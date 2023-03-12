© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Revisiting the Stormy Daniels case that could lead to Donald Trump's indictment

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ilya Marritz
Published March 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT

A look at the case involving former President Donald Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels that might lead to the indictment of Trump.

