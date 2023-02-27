© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The number of Black video game developers is small, but strong

By Brianna Scott
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST

Even though only 5% of those working in video game development identify as Black, Black gamers and developers have had a significant impact on the industry.

