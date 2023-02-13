© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Violinist's album honors the underground effort to keep jazz alive after Stalin's ban

Published February 13, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST

Russian-born violinist Nataly Merezhuk (Mare-ZHOOK) explores the history of jazz in the former Soviet Union in her new album: "Jazz on Bones."

