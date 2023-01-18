NCAA wants Congress' help to stabilize collegiate sports
Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, describes the NCAA's next steps toward stabilizing collegiate sports and why action from Congress is seen as the solution.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, describes the NCAA's next steps toward stabilizing collegiate sports and why action from Congress is seen as the solution.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.