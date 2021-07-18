-
The televising of the O.J. Simpson murder trial 22 years ago ignited a national discourse on race and crime. Overwhelmingly, whites believed he was guilty; blacks believed him innocent. Could televising the Trayvon Martin trial have the opposite effect? John McWhorter, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a writer for the New Republic, offers his insight.
