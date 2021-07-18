© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Martha Hennessey

    NH News
    N.H. Senator Describes 1976 Assault, And Why She Didn't Report
    Associated Press
    ,
    A New Hampshire state senator says allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the president's reaction to them prompted her to come…