Here's The Thing

Alec talks with late-night legend David Letterman. Letterman describes his early days as a local TV host in Indiana, followed by time working the comedy…
Content Advisory Warning: LanguageAlec goes backstage with comic actor Chris Rock after a matinee of The Motherf-er With The Hat to hear what it was like…
Alec visits Lorne Michaels in his office at Rockefeller Center – the same office he’s had since 1975, when he created Saturday Night Live. Michaels and…
Alec talks with Kristen Wiig – a breakout Saturday Night Live cast member who says she loves performing, but admits there’s also a “big part of me that’s…
Alec sits down with Billy Joel at a piano as Joel details the decisions – musical and personal – that helped shape his music and his career.