-
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords today announced a new advocacy group that will focus on reducing gun violence in New Hampshire. The group…
-
Giffords To Visit Manchester YWCA To Discuss Gun ViolenceFormer Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords is coming to New Hampshire to discuss protecting women from gun violence.Giffords, who was shot in the head in…
-
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was in New Hampshire Wednesday pushing for stronger gun laws.Giffords was shot in the head during a…
-
If you're sitting on the couch alone watching an event like the State of the Union, you can feel less alone if you follow its hashtag on Twitter, a lot…
-
A Safeway in ArizonaA year ago this week, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot while meeting constituents outside an Arizona supermarket. Six others were killed and…