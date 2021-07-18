By Degrees

-
In the coming decades, the scale of migration linked to climate change could be dizzying. In ProPublica’s projection, four million people in the United…
A new federal report says increases in high tide flooding are accelerating along the coasts of states like New Hampshire, in a trend linked to climate…
The warming climate is raising the risk of wildfires across the entire U.S., even in states like New Hampshire. Now, forest managers in the White…
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal…
New Hampshire experienced more days over 90 degrees and higher average and overnight temperatures in the summers over the past 50 years, as human activity…
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
The landmark Supreme Court ruling known as Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency held that greenhouse gases were pollutants that could be…
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed...
For Earth Day 2021, NHPR reporter Annie Ropeik hosts a roundtable of reporters from around New England. They will be highlighting innovations and signs of…